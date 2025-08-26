Opposition sees divisions in gov’t following sacking

Opposition lawmakers expressed dismay over the abrupt sacking of Gen. Nicolas Torre III as chief of the Philippine National Police on Tuesday, with some implying that it inadvertently exposed internal disputes within the Marcos administration.

Mamamayang Liberal Rep. Leila de Lima said she was puzzled by Malacañang’s decision to relieve Torre, “a very popular, much-appreciated and high-performing PNP chief.”

She said the Palace “better have a good reason” for what it did to the popular police chief.

For Makabayan solons — ACT Teachers Rep. Antonio Tinio and Kabataan Rep. Renee Co — the unforeseen removal of Torre, 85 days after assuming the top PNP post, only exposes “serious divisions” within the law enforcement machinery of the administration, particularly between the PNP and the National Police Commission (Napolcom) under the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Torre was sacked for reportedly defying a Napolcom resolution reversing his reassignment of several PNP officials, including his supposed rival, Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., as Area Police Commander for Western Mindanao.

Torre reportedly bypassed the Napolcom headed by DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla.

“While the power to designate, assign, reassign police commissioned officers to third-level positions is vested in the Chief PNP under Section 26 of Republic Act 6975, the power to review, approve, reverse, or modify such acts is within the authority of the Napolcom,” the Napolcom resolution dated 14 August read.

According to Tinio, this ongoing conflict within the PNP’s leadership reveals the heightening hostility in the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“Different groups are vying for power amid the rampant corruption in government, inadequate social services, and worsening poverty,” Tinio said.

Co, on the other hand, said reshuffling the PNP leadership won’t help resolve the entrenched problems that have long plagued the institution.

“This recent development mirrors the typical behavior of reactionary and authoritarian governments, where rival elite factions wage internal battles while ordinary citizens endure worsening public services, the escalating cost of living, and persistent human rights abuse,” she said.

Torre has drawn support from the opposition after his high profile arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte and sect leader Apollo Quiboloy.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin handed down the order against Torre, relieving him from the top PNP post effective immediately. Nartatez succeeded Torre shortly after.