One Hit Wonder: Reviving ’90s rhythm through love, dreams, music

Netflix’s newest Filipino original film, One Hit Wonder, does not just tell a love story — it rewinds time to the golden age of ‘90s Original Pinoy Music (OPM), where mixtapes, Walkmans and payphones colored the lives of dreamers chasing the stage.

Starring Sue Ramirez and Khalil Ramos, the film follows Lorina and Entoy, two aspiring musicians caught between the fleeting spark of fame and the enduring power of second chances. Written and directed by Marla Ancheta, One Hit Wonder celebrates music as both a time capsule and a vessel of hope, blending nostalgia with the timeless struggles of ambition, love and self-worth.

Viral prelude: ‘Ulan’ cover sets the tone

Ahead of the movie’s release on 21 August, Ramirez and Ramos unveiled a heartfelt cover of Rivermaya’s OPM classic “Ulan.” The video, intercut with scenes from the film, quickly went viral, garnering nearly 1.5 million views on YouTube and over 250,000 views on Instagram in just days.

The soulful rendition struck a chord not just for its melody, but for the way it reflected the film’s central theme — how dreams, even when interrupted, can still echo.

Behind the story: music as memory

Director Marla Ancheta revealed that the movie’s roots were deeply musical. Inspired by the iconic hit “Ako’y Sa’yo,” she wove together a story where songs mirrored the lives of her characters.

“It became a beautiful inspiration that aligned with the characters’ journey,” she explained, admitting that while the story is not autobiographical, its touches — like mixtapes as core memories — came from her own youth.

Stars who mirror their roles

Like their characters, the cast found pieces of themselves reflected on screen.

• Sue Ramirez (Lorina) admitted to battling stage fright despite years of performing:

“Surprisingly, I still get stage fright to this day… Every time I see a stage, natatakot ako (I get scared). I know exactly how Lorina feels.”

• Khalil Ramos (Entoy) related deeply to the fear of fleeting fame:

“I know what it feels like to be a one-hit wonder… My dream, like everyone else’s, is to become a famous artist, but ang hirap pala ng mundong ito (but this world is so difficult).”

• Vivoree Esclito (Lyn-Lyn/Jo-C) mirrored her balancing act between school and showbiz:

“It’s hard to juggle work and studies, but I was able to finish. The journey to stardom is difficult… For Gen Z, it connects the ’90s to our era.”

• Gladys Reyes (Tita Esther), the ’90s kontrabida (villain) icon, takes on a new role as a supportive mother:

“Before, there was no social media. Bonding on set was always face-to-face… Ipapanood niyo po ito sa mga anak ninyo, siguradong magugustuhan nila (Please make your kids watch this film. I’m sure they’re going to love it).”

Love letter to OPM

Beyond its romantic storyline, One Hit Wonder plays like a cultural mixtape, bridging generations with its soundtrack of OPM anthems, its nods to ‘90s aesthetics and its depiction of artists chasing authenticity in an ever-changing industry.

For Khalil, the movie’s soundtrack is a highlight: “The soundtrack will get you going.”

Sue Ramirez hopes audiences experience it across generations: “We want that same nostalgic feeling to come across the screen. Follow your dreams; decide what matters most to you.”

With its mix of nostalgia, romance and reflection, One Hit Wonder is more than just a period piece — it is a reminder that in love and music, some melodies are worth replaying.

One Hit Wonder is now streaming on Netflix.