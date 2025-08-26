Occidental Mindoro governor linked to controversial flood control projects

Amid growing complaints and investigations into anomalous flood control projects by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Occidental Mindoro Governor Eduardo Gadiano has emerged at the center of controversy.

The governor has been outspoken about substandard flood control structures in his province, claiming some were poorly built due to insufficient materials and planning. He even urged the Senate to probe irregularities in their implementation.

However, documents obtained by DAILY TRIBUNE directly tie Gadiano to the funding of these projects. A letter dated 27 January 2025, addressed to then-DPWH Undersecretary Roberto R. Bernardo and coursed through Engr. Gerald A. Pacanan, Regional Director of DPWH MIMAROPA, shows Gadiano himself requested financial assistance for over 70 flood control and road projects in Occidental Mindoro.

The letter stated in part:

"In line with our mandate to deliver basic social services and facilities to our people, the Provincial Government of Occidental Mindoro includes among our priority projects and programs the construction of various roads, flood control and mitigation structures, and different community-based projects to address the need for access roads and provide safety and security to our constituents, especially those living in flood-prone areas. In view thereof, the undersigned respectfully requests from your good office funding assistance for the following priority projects."

Among the listed projects were the same flood control structures in Sablayan and Rizal, which Gadiano later criticized for defective design and construction.

Although Gadiano has denied involvement, claiming the DPWH did not coordinate with the local government, official documents contradict his statements.

The DPWH, contractors, and several politicians are currently facing backlash over the defective flood control projects nationwide. The issue has intensified following a series of typhoons and continuous heavy rains that triggered widespread flooding.

As the controversy unfolds, evidence — particularly Gadiano’s own funding request — points to politicians attempting to evade responsibility, highlighting the urgent need for accountability in the management of billions-worth of flood control projects.