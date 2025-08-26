New PNP chief hails from Santa, Ilocos Sur

SANTA, Ilocos Sur – The new Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., is a native of Barangay Mabilbila Sur, Santa, Ilocos Sur.

This was confirmed Tuesday morning by Mayor Jesus Bueno in a text message to this writer.

Gen. Nartatez has been receiving a lot of congratulatory messages on social media this morning following the sudden relief of General Nicolas Torre III, who appeared to be the latest casualty of a brewing turf war between the PNP and the Department of the Interior and Local Government, with Malacañang ordering his relief on no less than National Heroes’ Day.

In his memorandum to President Marcos, through Undersecretary Mary Lynn Charisse Lagamon of the Office of the Appointment Secretary in Malacañang, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin asked Monday that the appointment of Nartatez be signed by the President.

Sources said there are three possible reasons for the sudden relief of Torre: one reportedly tied to his controversial reshuffle of 13 senior police officials earlier this month; another involving an issue at the Department of Public Works and Highways; and his rift with SILG Remulla, a staunch political leader of President Bongbong Marcos.

But a reliable source who is one of the closest political leaders and advisers of President Marcos has warned that there will be chaos in the next few days in the country. "Magkakagulo ang ating bansa sa mga susunod na araw," said the source, who requested his name be withheld but is one of the closest political leaders of the President.

Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. was reassigned by Torre as head of the Area Police Command for Western Mindanao after serving as the PNP’s deputy chief for administration.