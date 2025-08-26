New Civil Defense administrator takes oath

The Department of National Defense (DND) announced the appointment of a new Civil Defense Administrator on Tuesday.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. presided over a ceremony in which he administered the oath of office to Undersecretary Cabreros.

Cabreros succeeds Assistant Secretary Bernardo Rafaelito R. Alejandro IV, who was serving as officer-in-charge.

In his remarks, Teodoro expressed confidence in Cabreros’s leadership and expertise, noting his vital role in advancing the country’s civil defense and disaster risk reduction programs.

Before his appointment, Cabreros served as director of the Rehabilitation and Recovery Management Service within the Office of Civil Defense, the primary agency responsible for overseeing disaster risk reduction and management policies and programs.