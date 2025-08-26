Nartatez takes over as PNP OIC after relief of Torre

Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. officially assumed his post as Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday, following the unexpected relief of Gen. Nicolas Torre III.

Nartatez, previously assigned as commander of the Area Police Command (APC) Western Mindanao, was appointed through a memorandum dated 25 August and signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

The directive relieved Torre from his post and designated Nartatez to temporarily lead the 230,000-strong police force.

Before his assignment in Mindanao, Nartatez served as PNP Deputy Chief for Administration, the second-highest position in the police hierarchy. On 6 August, however, Torre reassigned him to APC Western Mindanao, a move later challenged by the National Police Commission (Napolcom).

On 14 August, Napolcom issued a resolution directing Torre to rescind the reassignment and reinstate Nartatez to his former post. The commission cited the PNP’s failure to secure the required confirmations for appointments, as mandated by Resolution No. 2022-473, which governs third-level positions within the police hierarchy.

Despite Napolcom’s order, Torre did not reverse the reassignment, and Nartatez remained in Mindanao until his new appointment this week.

Torre, meanwhile, stood firm in his decision and reiterated the need for unity within the PNP during his address at the flag-raising event.

A graduate of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class of 1992, Nartatez is a seasoned officer who has held key leadership roles within the police force. He was among the top candidates considered for the PNP chief post in June following the retirement of Gen. Rommel Marbil.

The chief PNP role, however, went to Torre, who made history as the first Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) alumnus to serve as PNP chief.