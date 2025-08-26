Nartatez named OIC of PNP

Police Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio “Tateng” Nartatez Jr., a veteran officer from the Philippine Military Academy’s “Tanglaw-Diwa” Class of 1992, has been appointed as the new Chief of the Philippine National Police.

The Palace confirmed that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has designated Nartatez to succeed Gen. Nicolas Torre, who was relieved amid controversy. His appointment places him at the helm of the 230,000-strong police force at a time when public trust and institutional reform are at the forefront of national concerns.

Born in Sta. Ilocos Sur on 19 March 1971, Nartatez began his career with the PNP Special Action Force before moving into investigative and command assignments.

He notably served as Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Director from 9 January 2016 to 20 April 2018, where crime incidents dropped significantly. During this period, he also worked closely with the Marcos-led provincial government, leading infrastructure improvements within Camp Valentin S. Juan. His work in the North cemented both operational results and institutional modernization.

In 2023, Nartatez assumed leadership of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), where he became known for aggressive “internal cleansing.” Hundreds of policemen were dismissed for misconduct and abuse, while he pushed officers to build trust through visibility in schools, churches, and barangays.

Beyond field commands, Nartatez also held influential headquarters posts: director of Comptrollership, director for Intelligence, and eventually Deputy Chief for Administration—the second highest post in the PNP. These roles gave him oversight of finances, personnel, and doctrine, preparing him for the top job.

With his mandatory retirement still two years away in March 2027, Nartatez is expected to prioritize discipline, community trust, and internal reforms. Supporters view him as a steady reformist hand, while critics point to the enormous challenge of tackling systemic corruption and misconduct.

Either way, his appointment marks a decisive moment: the police force now enters a new chapter under a chief who rose from Ilocos Norte’s provincial command to the very top of Camp Crame.