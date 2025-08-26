Nartatez distances from controversies, vows stability in PNP transition

Newly appointed officer-in-charge of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., distanced himself from any controversies surrounding the leadership transition in the police force, vowing to ensure continuity and stability within the organization.

In an ambush interview at Camp Crame on Tuesday, Nartatez emphasized that his assumption of office followed standard procedure.

“The Philippine National Police is a dynamic organization. We are covered by orders and policies. As a law-abiding Filipino public servant, minsan ay isang sundalo susunod lang tayo sa kung ano ang ibibigay na utos, (sometimes a soldier, I will simply follow the directives, especially when it involves a general),” Nartatez said.

When asked about rumored tensions within the PNP ranks, Nartatez was quick to dispel speculations.

“I don’t find any conflict or away, basta (trouble, as long as) we follow orders,” he said.

Nartatez also committed to continuing the PNP's five-minute response time policy for distress calls.

“Any response to the distress call for help from our community [will continue]. Iyan naman ay part ng (that is already part of) managing of our police operation. We enhanced it already. It is about patrolling and investigation. A proactive and reactive,” he explained.

On whether the reshuffled team under former PNP Chief General Nicholas Torre III would stay in place, Nartatez said any personnel changes would follow standard administrative procedures.

“About the reshuffle, about the replacement, we will go through a normal procedure. May process ‘yan especially our former Chief PNP, nagbibigay ng order, may procedure ‘yan (the orders were given, it has procedures),” he noted.

He acknowledged the fluid nature of leadership within the force, noting that officers “come and go” depending on the trust and confidence of the appointing authority.

“As I said earlier, officers come and go. We always serve based on the trust and confidence of the appointing authority,” he stressed.

Nartatez also addressed the status of Torre, who has not yet reached the mandatory retirement age of 56.

“In the PNP, if you're not yet at the mandatory retirement age, nobody can force a PNP official to retire. That is right. As for his designation, we follow orders,” he said.

Should Torre remain in service, Nartatez said he may be assigned to the Office of the Chief PNP or the Public Information Office.

When asked about Torre’s current designation, Nartatez clarified:

“Walang designation. The rank is different from the designation.”

He admitted he has not yet spoken with Torre since assuming the post but noted that their relationship has been professional and respectful.

“We’re okay. When he was the Chief, I was the Chief for Administration. Then after two months, I became the commander of Western Mindanao. I just received a directive to travel—yesterday I was in Pagadian.”

He added that Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla informed him on Monday about his latest designation as OIC of the PNP.

Nartatez assured that all transitions, decisions, and appointments within the police force would continue to follow due process and institutional protocols.