More bribery exposed: DPWH contractors offered ‘SOP’ cut, cash to Leviste

Batangas 1st District Representative Leandro Leviste revealed additional bribery attempts by Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) contractors.

In a radio interview followed by a press conference this morning, Leviste revealed that, in addition to the previously reported P3 million cash bribe, he was informed he would be offered a 10 percent “standard operating procedure” (SOP) cut from DPWH projects in his district.

Alberto Calalo was arrested due to direct bribery, corruption of public officials, violation of anti-graft and corrupt practices, and code of conduct and ethical standards for public officials.

He said the main reason the SOP were proposed to him was due to the agency liking the projects of the previous congressman of the district. He was offered 5 to 10 percent from the 3.6 billion of DPWH.

In the context of corrupt practices, the term “SOP” is often understood as a bribe rather than a legitimate procedure, particularly when it involves government projects.

“Now that we are scrutinizing the 2026 budget, and some of these discussions are still for the coming months, this is new to me because I am a newly elected congressman,” he said.

Leviste also recounted another bribery attempt involving three projects from a contractor, with the amount not yet finalized because the individuals were “very eager” to meet with him.

Another contractor reportedly offered to withdraw P15 million in cash to hand over to him instantly. The contractor texted his staff requesting a meeting to negotiate with Leviste. He expressed surprise at the level of admission from the contractors regarding projects selected by officials for certain contractors.

“This isn’t surprising to politicians, but since I’m new, I’m not used to it and I don’t want to get involved in this kind of practice,” he added.

He coordinated with the PNP to arrest the contractors who offered him a percentage, noting that SOPs are technical and must not be handed out casually.

He further explained that they do not practice bidding in their district. Instead, the congressman personally selects the contractor and proposes the SOP.

He said that nobody knows about the corruption going on in DPWH with public officials besides Calalo himself.

He ordered the government to present Calalo, along with current and former DPWH employees and contractors, as state witnesses once the case reaches the chamber. He also instructed that full protection be provided to DPWH personnel, as Calalo's situation may pose a threat to their safety.

Leviste did not disclose the names of the contractors involved.

He has yet to speak with DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan but is leaving the handling of the case to him.

Leviste held a press briefing this morning to discuss new bribery attempts and the events leading up to Calalo’s arrest.