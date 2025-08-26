McDaniel hat trick tows Stallion to victory

Stallion Laguna FC made a huge statement with its 6-1 win over Khovd Western FC of Mongolia AFC Women’s Champions League last Monday.

Team captain Chandler McDaniel said she is happy they were able to showcase their goalscoring abilities at Thuwanna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar, against the defending Women’s National Football League champions.

The 27-year-old Filipinas striker scored a hat trick against the Mongolian club after netting goals in the seventh, 11th and 89th minutes.

“I’m really proud of Stallion tonight. We came out strong and showed that we’re here to compete,” McDaniel said.

“Of course, there’s always room to improve. We’re looking forward to building on this game, showing up for the next two matches.”

Stallion, backed by Filipinas members Olivia McDaniel, Charisa Lemoran, Isabella Pasion and Kaya Hawkinson, has a chance to become the first Filipino club to reach the quarterfinal of this prestigious regional club competition which started last year.

The Stallions need to beat Strykers FC of Guam on Thursday and home bet ISPE FC on 31 August for an outright berth in the knockout stages.

Finishing the group in second place could leave their quarterfinal hopes to chance as only the three best runner-up teams will move on from the group stage.

McDaniel said they are ready to give their all and prove they have what it takes to sit alongside the best Asian clubs.

“We want to prove our worth and get out of the group stage,” McDaniel said.