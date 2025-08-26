Marikina road mishap vehicle under alarm

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has placed a vehicle under an alarm and issued a show-cause order to its registered owner in connection with a hit-and-run incident that injured a 74-year-old woman in Marikina City last week.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Vigor D. Mendoza II said the move is part of an investigation to determine who was driving the Cherry Tiggo 5X Pro when it struck the woman. The LTO obtained CCTV footage of the incident along A. Bonifacio Avenue in Barangay Tañong.

“The incident is clearly captured on CCTV, showing the victim being thrown upon impact,” Mendoza said. “Instead of helping, the car driver sped off.”

The driver is facing charges for failing to assist a person in an accident, reckless driving, and being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle.

The show-cause order, signed by LTO Intelligence and Investigation Division chief Renante Melitante, directs the vehicle’s owner and designated driver to appear before the LTO on 1 September to explain why they should not face administrative charges.

“Due to the gravity of the incident, the motor vehicle with Plate No. NFS6570 is hereby placed under ALARM STATUS,” the order read. “The driver’s license of the driver... shall be placed under 90-day preventive suspension.”