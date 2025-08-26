Manila gears up for Navotas landfill closure

The local government of Manila is preparing for garbage disposal disruptions after the Navotas Sanitary Landfill (NSLF) permanently closes on Tuesday.

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso said in a live Facebook broadcast that the city will divert its waste to the New San Mateo Sanitary Landfill (NSMSLF) in Rizal starting Wednesday.

The mayor said he received a letter from Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairperson Don Artes advising the change.

Domagoso said the longer travel distance from Manila to the San Mateo landfill will inevitably delay turnaround times for garbage trucks. The Navotas landfill was about 10 kilometers from Manila, while the San Mateo landfill is about 30 kilometers away.

“Now, there will be a slowdown,” Domagoso said. “Because of the advanced information I received, we’ve been preparing for two weeks. I’ve directed the Department of Public Services to create a plan to increase the number of trucks our waste contractor needs to provide.”

Domagoso said he expects the new system to cost the city more but stressed that public welfare is the top priority.

“It will cost us money, sad to say, but let me handle that,” he said. “I know we have a big problem with money. What’s important now is the garbage and the welfare of the people.”

The mayor also appealed to residents and businesses to cooperate by waiting for garbage trucks before bringing out their trash.