Maguindanao ambush kills 2, wounds 6

COTABATO CITY — Unidentified gunmen ambushed a passenger van in Maguindanao del Sur on Monday, killing two people and wounding six others.

According to Lt. Col. Jopy Ventura, spokesperson for the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, the attack occurred around 7:30 p.m. in Barangay Bagan.

The van was traveling on the national highway toward Datu Saudi Ampatuan with 18 passengers when it was fired upon.

One passenger was killed instantly. The driver continued to the Datu Saudi Ampatuan municipal police station, where authorities responded.

Seven injured passengers were taken to the Maguindanao Provincial Hospital, where one was pronounced dead on arrival. Eight other passengers were unharmed.

Investigators recovered several bullet casings from the scene. The van is in police custody for further examination. Authorities said the gunmen fled in a black, unmarked minivan.

Police are investigating to identify the suspects and determine the motive for the attack.