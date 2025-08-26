LTO places Marikina hit-and-run vehicle under alarm

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Tuesday said it has placed under alarm a motor vehicle tagged in the hit-and-run case involving a 74-year-old woman in Marikina City last week.

LTO Chief, Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II, said the registered owner of the Cherry Tiggo 5X Pro was already issued a show cause order (SCO) as part of the investigation, which also seeks to establish who was driving the car when the incident occurred.

Based on the initial investigation, CCTV footage obtained by LTO investigators showed the incident along A. Bonifacio Avenue in Barangay Tañong, Marikina City, where the elderly pedestrian was struck.

“The incident is clearly captured on CCTV, showing the victim being thrown upon impact, thereby showing the extent of harm caused by the incident,” Mendoza said.

Instead of helping, the driver fled the scene. Authorities later identified the vehicle through its details.

“In view thereof, you, as the registered owner, together with the designated driver, are hereby directed to appear before the Intelligence and Investigation Division… East Avenue, Quezon City, on 01 September 2025 (Monday) at 3:00 PM, and to submit a written COMMENT/EXPLANATION to show cause why you should not be administratively charged,” the SCO signed by LTO Intelligence and Investigation Division chief Renante Melitante read.

The driver faces charges of violating the Duty of the Driver in Case of Accident, Reckless Driving, and being an Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle.

“Due to the gravity of the incident, the motor vehicle with Plate No. NFS6570 is hereby placed under ALARM STATUS, and the driver’s license of the driver operating the subject vehicle shall be placed under ninety (90) day preventive suspension, which shall be surrendered immediately upon proper identification, pending investigation of this case,” the SCO further stated.