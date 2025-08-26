Leviste reveals more bribe attempts by DPWH contractors

Batangas 1st District Representative Leandro Leviste revealed additional bribery attempts by Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) contractors.

In a radio interview, Leviste said that, aside from the previously reported P3 million cash bribe, he was told he would be offered a 10 percent “standard operating procedure” (SOP) from DPWH projects in his district.

Leviste did not name the contractors involved. In the context of corrupt practices, the term “SOP” is often understood as a bribe rather than a legitimate procedure, particularly when it involves government projects.

“Now that we are scrutinizing the 2026 budget, and some of these discussions are still for the coming months, this is new to me because I am a newly elected congressman,” he said.

He coordinated with the PNP to arrest the contractors who offered him a percentage, noting that SOPs are technical and must not be handed out casually.

Leviste also recounted another bribery attempt involving three projects from a contractor, with the amount not yet finalized because the individuals were “very eager” to meet with him.

Another contractor reportedly offered to withdraw P15 million in cash to hand over to him instantly. The contractor texted his staff requesting a meeting to negotiate with Leviste. He expressed surprise at the level of admission from the contractors regarding projects selected by officials for certain contractors.

“This isn’t surprising to politicians, but since I’m new, I’m not used to it and I don’t want to get involved in this kind of practice,” he added.