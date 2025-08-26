Lawyer-driver faces permanent license revocation over Kawit road case

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is considering the perpetual revocation of the license of a female driver, reportedly a lawyer, who allegedly assaulted a traffic enforcer in Kawit, Cavite.

At a media briefing on Tuesday, Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon said the LTO has already suspended the driver’s license and issued a Show Cause Order (SCO). He added that the agency is looking to revoke it permanently, similar to the Skyway counterflow case.

“We keep saying this repeatedly: the government’s request to drivers is simple — follow the traffic laws because we are protecting the safety of people on the road,” Dizon said.

“The LTO has issued the suspension and SCO, and I have been informed of the recommendation. The order is to be revoked permanently, just like in the Skyway counterflow case,” he added.

The incident, which went viral online, occurred on 18 August at around 4:30 PM.

According to the Kawit Municipal Police, Sector 3 Mobile officers Pat Arfel Almendras and Pat Kevin Valencia responded to a report from KTMG Enforcer Michael Trajico.

Trajico said the driver of a silver Mirage hatchback with plate number DBJ1209 drove with him on top of the car hood while he was performing traffic control at Zeus Intersection. The vehicle was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run in the Binakayan area.

The Kawit Municipal Police issued a citation ticket and said appropriate criminal charges will be filed against the driver.

“This driver, who even boasts about being a lawyer, was doing his job to keep fellow citizens safe on the road, yet he was practically run over. It only took 10 to 15 minutes, and I even read online that he claims to be a lawyer. If you’re a lawyer, would you attack an enforcer? Since you’re a lawyer, face the consequences now,” Dizon said.

He also encouraged the enforcer involved, identified as Michael, to pursue legal action. “File the case. DOTR and the national government will support you. We are not joking about this,” Dizon said.

The Transportation Secretary noted that in the past six months, the LTO and DOTR have issued 2,008 SCOs and revoked 420 licenses. The numbers could reach 5,000 by the end of the year as the agencies continue their crackdown on erring motorists.

"Never in the history of the DOTr has this many licenses been revoked," Dizon said.