La Salle alumni slam Shang Tower project

As it is deemed to jeopardize the learning environment for current students, as well as pose legal, environmental, and social risks, the La Salle Green Hills Alumni Association (LSGHAA) has voiced strong opposition to the proposed construction of a 71-story commercial-residential twin tower by Shang Properties, Inc. beside their alma mater.

In a position paper filed with the Mandaluyong City Local Zoning Board of Adjustment and Appeals, the LSGHAA urged the local government to deny the construction permit, citing risks to the welfare of students and residents in the Greenhills East community.

“It is respectfully submitted that the City of Mandaluyong should exercise its regulatory authority to deny the permit for the construction of the Shang Properties Inc.’s 71-story commercial-residential twin tower adjacent to La Salle Green Hills High School on the grounds of zoning inconsistency, public safety, and community welfare,” the group said in its position paper signed by LSGHAA president Dr. Luis Angel Orosa II.

The alumni association maintained that the proposed tower violates Mandaluyong City Ordinance No. 664, Series of 2017, which mandates zoning classifications designed to protect residents and students. The project site falls within a C-2A medium-density commercial zone, which permits only up to six stories or a height of 18 meters.

The group also warned that the development will worsen traffic congestion along Ortigas Avenue and pose construction hazards, including daily excavation, pile-driving, and heavy truck movement.

“A high-rise structure of this scale increases the risk of catastrophic incidents in the event of fire or seismic activity, endangering nearby residents and students,” it added.

LSGHAA further stressed that the construction would heighten the risk of accidents involving schoolchildren and disrupt classes, negatively impacting students’ physical and mental well-being.

“Continuous construction dust, emissions, and noise will impair the concentration, respiratory health, and general well-being of students and staff,” the group said, adding that “the 71-story commercial-residential twin tower will cast significant shadows over the school and surrounding homes, diminishing natural ventilation and sunlight crucial for learning and health.”

The alumni group called on the City Planning Office and Local Zoning Board to deny locational clearance and building permits for the project, and urged the Barangay and City Council to pass a resolution reaffirming protections for schools and residential areas against incompatible high-density developments.

It also asked the Department of Education and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to conduct impact assessments on the educational, environmental, and health risks posed by the project.

“The construction of a high-rise tower in this location will set a dangerous precedent for future unregulated developments in residential areas. The immediate consequence is a decline in the quality of life, safety, and property values for residents. More importantly, it jeopardizes the fundamental rights of children to a safe and supportive learning environment,” the LSGHAA emphasized.