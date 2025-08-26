Konektadong Pinoy law secures internet access as disaster lifeline, DICT says

The newly enacted law Konektadong Pinoy ensures access to disaster risk management, according to Information and Communications Technology Secretary Henry Rhoel Aguda on Tuesday.

Aguda said the law includes “user’s rights”, in which during calamities such as floods, earthquakes, and fires, even in times of power outages, self-service and internet service should be available even brownout. “Because Konektadong Pinoy considers internet access as a form of disaster risk management,” he explained in Filipino.

The law also grants consumers the right to immediate action on connectivity issues, including customer support and technical assistance for problems like frequent dropped calls.

Aguda confirmed that DICT’s “master plan” aligns with ongoing projects such as the National Fiber Backbone, which is already completed in Luzon and Visayas, and will extend to Mindanao by next year.

He also stressed their stance against unreliable operators. “At DICT and NTC, we will ensure there are no fly-by-night companies. Telcos that enter must be reliable and provide good service,” he said, noting that finalizing the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) is their top priority.

Before this law, only companies with a congressional franchise could roll out nationwide telecom infrastructure. “That takes too long. Competition in the telecommunications sector would not really improve in the next three years,” he added.

Aguda assured that Konektadong Pinoy will remain affordable. While mobile service improvements may not be immediately felt, he said prices will eventually drop once competition intensifies and more cell towers are built.