Kathryn Bernardo and James Reid team up for the first time

Talent manager and vlogger Ogie Diaz recently described the couple – in their relationship as a cool off period.

A source, Diaz claimed, implicitly told him that Barretto and Anderson have gone through a rough patch, which was why they have agreed to go in a cooling off period.

Of late, rumors about the Sins of the Father lead star border on the impossible if not downright stupid.

Rumors have it that Anderson had impregnated his once co-star Gigi de Lana. Supposedly, they already have a kid that’s way past the toddler stage.

Another rumor surfaced suggesting that he also have a baby with Arci Munoz.

Of course, they were all fake news, no basis and simply ridiculous.

Anyway, Anderson is busy not only with acting but directing as he took on his directorial debut via Sins of the Father.

Just yesterday, the production had a mediacon in the location taping for the series as a plethora of new characters are introduced in the show.

Why Celia Rodriguez is grateful to ‘Batang Quiapo’

There are talks that esteemed veteran actress Celia Rodriguez is migrating abroad soon.

She is being asked by her children to live with them abroad.

With this, Rodriguez is all poised to leave Batang Quiapo whose recent episode had her character Pilar Guerrero being enticed by her daughter Olivia Guerrero (played by Chanda Romero) to leave the country after Gustavo Guerrero unsuccessfully plotted to kill her.

In a previous interview, Rodriguez acknowledged the premium she got out of appearing in the Coco Martin-led action series.

“At my age, I have never felt like that, people recognize me wherever I go. I have never felt like that in my life, believe me,” Rodriguez said.