JIB now Judicial Integrity Office

The Supreme Court has reorganized the Judicial Integrity Board (JIB) into the Judicial Integrity Office (JIO) to improve how administrative disciplinary cases are handled within the judiciary.

The move, part of the Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027, aims to streamline processes and strengthen accountability among judges, court officials, and employees.

The Supreme Court En Banc approved the creation of the JIO in a resolution dated 4 March.

The new structure replaces the five-member JIB with a single Judicial Integrity Officer appointed by the Supreme Court. The officer, who must be at least 45 years old with 15 years of legal practice, will serve a four-year term and can be reappointed once.

It is now empowered to conduct fact-finding investigations and recommend appropriate penalties against justices of the Court of Appeals, Sandiganbayan, Court of Tax Appeals and Shari’ah High Court.

Also, its authority also extends to all judges, court officials, and employees under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

The JIO will directly receive administrative complaints and can initiate its own investigations or act on referrals from other government agencies.

It has the authority to issue subpoenas for witnesses and documents and can recommend the preventive suspension of respondents during investigations.

Complaints against members of the Supreme Court will be referred to the Supreme Court Ethics Committee.