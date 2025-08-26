Japanese Attack

Coming off a humbling shutout loss to unbeaten PLDT, Kobe Shinwa University returned to the court with fire, finesse and ferocity, carving out a stunning 27-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21 upset of powerhouse Creamline in the 2025 PVL Invitational Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

The Japanese squad, known for its trademark hustle and relentless pace, unleashed a masterclass in energy and execution — hallmarks typically associated with champion teams like the Cool Smashers.

But on Tuesday, the league’s winningest team had no answer to Kobe Shinwa’s blistering pace, pinpoint offense, relentless defense and unshakable composure in the clutch.

From the first serve, Kobe Shinwa played with the exuberance of youth and the poise of seasoned pros. Averaging just 22 years old, the Japanese matched Creamline’s firepower with speed, consistently disrupting the Cool Smashers’ rhythm and keeping the 10-time champions scrambling in transition.

Even when their sweep bid was foiled in the third set, they didn’t blink, coming out aggressive in the fourth and racing to a 8-4 lead they would never relinquish.

The Japanese extended the cushion to 17-12, maintaining control with crisp execution and unrelenting pace. Creamline, true to its championship pedigree, mounted a late rally, trimming the deficit to 21-22 after a clever drop ball from Jema Galanza that put Kobe Shinwa on edge.

But the youthful visitors held their ground.

What followed was a gutsy fightback — decisive and composed. Nagisa Komatsuda came up clutch, winning a pivotal block touch challenge that broke Creamline’s momentum, before Arisu Ishikawa sealed the deal with a clinical through-the-block hit, ending a tense rally of swings and digs and completing one of the most gripping finishes of the tournament.

Their execution down the stretch — smart sets, fearless attacks and tireless floor defense — left Creamline, the reigning Invitational titlist, visibly rattled and ultimately ousted from title contention.

“I didn’t play well yesterday (Monday), but I’m very happy with my performance today. It was a tight match,” said streak hitter Kokoro Yasuma, who erupted for 23 points and anchored her all-around effort with 12 excellent receptions.

Nagisa Komatsuda and Arisu Ishikawa backed Yasuma with 16 points apiece, while Reira Miyazaki and Yuia Yamano chipped in 11 and nine markers, respectively, highlighting Kobe Shinwa’s well-balanced and multi-pronged offensive attack.

At the heart of the team’s near-flawless execution was setter Sakura Furuta, who orchestrated plays with 21 excellent sets, just one short of her counterpart Kyle Negrito, who tallied 22 for Creamline.

Anchoring the visitors’ floor defense was Rino Hirami, who came up with nine excellent digs, foiling several Creamline scoring attempts that would have broken through against less resilient teams. Komatsuda also contributed defensively with eight digs, further showcasing her all-around impact.

Pangs Panaga and Galanza both scored 20 points for Creamline, while Alyssa Valdez and Michele Gumabao added nine and eight markers, respectively. Lorie Bernardo also made her presence felt with seven points.

Kobe Shinwa outgunned Creamline with a 69-56 advantage in attack points and led in service aces, 5-2. Creamline, however, dominated at the net with 13 blocks to Kobe Shinwa’s three.

The loss also spoiled an outstanding all-around performance from Galanza, who tallied 11 excellent digs — matching libero Kyla Atienza — and added 17 receptions. Valdez also contributed significantly on defense with 10 receptions.

Looking ahead to their do-or-die clash with Chery Tiggo for the second finals berth on Thursday, Yasuma added through an interpreter: “We’ll make the necessary adjustments, especially against their strong blocking.”

The two-hour, one-minute thriller not only saw Kobe Shinwa improve to 2-1 but also knocked Creamline out of the finals race, a jarring fall for the once-dominant squad that capped its historic Grand Slam with this very conference title just a year ago.

In stark contrast, Kobe Shinwa’s inspired run now placed the Japanese side firmly in the hunt for a coveted championship berth — and possibly a rematch against PLDT, the only team that has managed to tame their high-octane style.

Creamline, meanwhile, dropped to 1-3, closing the door on another championship bid in what has been a turbulent 2025 season. After settling for bronze in the PVL On Tour, the Cool Smashers’ hopes for redemption were dashed by a team that combined youthful exuberance with surgical execution.

For Kobe Shinwa, the win was more than just a bounce-back – it was a statement. The league’s most bemedaled team was outpaced, outgunned, and outlasted by a squad playing with joy, purpose and determination.