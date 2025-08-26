All the details on Taylor Swift’s massive diamond engagement ring

Well, it's no paper ring.

Taylor Swift’s engagement to Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce is taking social media by storm, and the popstar’s massive engagement ring is stealing the spotlight.

The gorgeous ring, an 8-carat Old Mine Brilliant Cut with gold band, was designed by Artifex Fine Jewelry’s Kindred Lubeck.

The ring was handcrafted in 18k yellow gold, with the center diamond set with needle point prongs. Smaller diamonds and hand-engravings adorn the shoulders of the ring.

This specific historic cut dates from the early 18th century to the late 19th century.

VRAI, a fine jewelry company, explained: “ Old Mine Cut diamonds are square-shaped with rounded corners and have 58 facets. However, no two Old Mine Cut diamonds are alike. You can recognize one by its small table, larger culet, and high crown.”

But, how much is Swift’s ring?

Benjamin Khordipour, a jewelry researcher and gemologist at Estate Diamond Jewelry, estimated to Brides that the ring's price tag is likely to be around $550,000.

Swift was also wearing a Ralph Lauren halter dress, Louis Vuitton sandals and a gold and diamond-encrusted Cartier Santos Demoiselle Quartz watch.

Her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, comes out on 3 October.