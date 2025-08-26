Illegally sold beep cards seized

Authorities arrested a woman and seized 50 “beep” cards that were being illegally sold online, the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) said on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old woman was arrested Friday for the unauthorized and overpriced sale of the transit cards. She faces charges for violating the Access Devices Regulation Act of 1998 and the Consumer Act of the Philippines in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

“The illegal sale of Beep cards not only violates consumer protection laws but also exploits commuters who rely on them daily,” said Brig. Gen. Bernard Yang, acting director of the PNP-ACG.

“The PNP-ACG will continue to crack down on individuals who engage in such unlawful online activities to protect the public from abuse and deception,” he added.

The seizure comes after the Metro Rail Transit-3 (MRT-3) management warned commuters about a Facebook page, “Manila Metro,” that was selling fake beep cards that falsely promised unlimited rides.

The Department of Transportation had previously announced that 300,000 additional beep cards would be available in August to address a shortage that has caused long lines for commuters.