IBF champ stays driven

Pedro Taduran is not leaving any stone unturned in his bid to retain the International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight crown.

“I am not being overconfident,” Taduran told DAILY TRIBUNE on Tuesday as he continues his daily grind at the Elorde Sports Center in Parañaque.

Taduran is slated to make the second defense of the IBF 105-pound title against compatriot Christian Balunan in late-October.

Holding an 18-4-1 win-loss-draw mark with 13 knockouts, Taduran beat Ginjiro Shigeoka of Japan on points last May in Osaka.

The Cebu-born Balunan, fighting out of PMI Boxing-Bohol, sports a 12-0-0 slate with seven knockouts.

“We are looking at Balunan’s fights and we are not taking him for granted,” said the 28-year-old Taduran, the pride and joy of Libon, Albay.

“He’s a good fighter,” he added.

Taduran’s defense against Balunan is being finalized by renowned American fight figure Sean Gibbons, who is in town to finalize the mechanics of the 50th celebration of Thrilla in Manila.