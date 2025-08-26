Hell’s road paved with good intentions

The idea that it is good policy to require prior approval from local government units (LGUs) for all national projects in the guise of adding another layer of checks and balances in light of the recent scandal involving “ghost” and substandard flood control projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is ill-advised.

While it is conceded that a system of checks and balances is necessary to minimize, if not altogether do away with, corruption these “measures” are not without their own dangers and risks.

In the first place, national projects are already required to secure building permits from the LGUs concerned before proceeding with the projects — a step that is intended to ensure compliance with building code and local zoning regulations.

In some cases, where nationally funded projects must be turned over to LGUs, the receiving LGU has to inspect, accept and approve before a project may be considered “complete.” Hence, I am left wondering exactly what kind of “LGU approval” is being contemplated, on top of the usual building permit requirement and acceptance.

To my mind, it is not the current system or process that is lacking or problematic. The process has a built-in system of checks and balances. If at all, the government should find more ways to streamline the process without compromising quality and efficiency.

As with most problems we encounter in the government service, the challenge has always been in the strict and consistent implementation of checks and balances that are in place within the system. Eventually (and sadly), the same system also provides the very opportunities for corruption. The system has been manipulated to serve the evil and corrupt intentions of shady and greedy characters.

The issue is accountability. The sad truth is that our government has failed to hold accountable all those in the “chain of command” who are guilty of perpetuating these evil deeds. Every time “justice served” comes with mere scapegoats who are offered as sacrifices to appease the public. Every well-machinated scheme has a designated fool ready to take one for the team to protect “the king” who will be allowed to get away with the loot.

That said, maybe instead of adding more to the “red tape” and approvals in the already tedious processes in most government transactions, the President should perhaps consider holding to account not just the contractors and the inspectors and engineers, but also those who should have or ought to have known better. No one in government should enjoy that kind of impunity.

Command responsibility is not just a theory. Those who hold positions of authority should be held accountable not only for their actions (or failure to act) but also for the actions and negligence of their subordinates, regardless of whether or not they had direct knowledge or participation in the illegal act.

More importantly, the public and the taxpayers deserve swift and decisive punitive action against these unscrupulous contractors and government officials who unapologetically steal from our coffers. Justice delayed is justice denied.

It is totally unacceptable that those who have benefited the most from plunder will simply be allowed to get away scot-free with their stolen riches tucked away safely out of the country and out of reach of the government, while our people remain poor, some even poorer than before, toiling tirelessly and hopelessly because of the greed and avarice.