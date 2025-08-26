SUBSCRIBE NOW
Heavy rainfall expected over parts of Luzon

PAGASA recorded above-normal rainfall in June 2025 due to the southwest monsoon.Photo by John Carlo Magallon for DAILY TRIBUNE
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned of heavy rains over parts of Luzon due to a low-pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon (habagat).

The LPA was spotted over the coastal waters of Mercedes, Camarines Norte, while the habagat is also affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms are expected over Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Camarines Norte, and Camarines Sur on Wednesday, 27 August.

Possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains are also expected.

Meanwhile, the habagat is forecast to bring rains over Visayas, Mimaropa, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, the Bangsamoro, Soccsksargen, and the rest of the Bicol Region.

The rest of Mindanao may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms due to the habagat.

