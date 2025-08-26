Heavy rainfall expected

A low-pressure area and the southwest monsoon, or habagat, are expected to bring heavy rain to parts of Luzon on Wednesday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The low-pressure area was located over the coastal waters of Mercedes, Camarines Norte, on Tuesday, while the monsoon is affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms are forecast for Metro Manila, the Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur. PAGASA warned that moderate to heavy rains could cause flash floods or landslides in vulnerable areas.

The southwest monsoon is also expected to affect Visayas, Mimaropa, the Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, the Bangsamoro, Soccsksargen, and the rest of the Bicol Region. The rest of Mindanao may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.