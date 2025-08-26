Hacker accuses DPWH of ₱306M ghost flood control projects

A dark web actor has accused the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) of implementing ₱306 million worth of ghost flood control projects in Negros, claiming to have breached the agency’s database.

In a post under the codename Kanlaon, the hacker alleged that the projects — intended to protect communities from flooding — never materialized.

The post included a download link purportedly containing insider information, such as the names of contractors involved and forged signatures allegedly used in the anomalous projects. “The public funds meant for the people have been wasted on paper alone,” the hacker wrote.

The group denounced the DPWH, calling the scheme a betrayal rather than a mistake.

“Our rivers remain unprotected, our barangays vulnerable, while someone inside the DPWH pretends work was done and pockets millions. How can an agency tasked with saving lives allow such audacity to happen? We will not stay silent while public money is stolen and our safety ignored,” the post read.

Kanlaon also demanded a thorough investigation, saying all those involved must be held accountable and every peso accounted for.

“The people of Negros deserve real flood control projects, not ghost projects on paper. We will not forget this. We will not forgive this. DPWH, own up to your failures, clean your house, and make the people whole again,” it added.

The authenticity of the data released by the group has not yet been verified. The DPWH has yet to issue a statement on the matter.