GMA Network ranks 20th on global Tubular leaderboard

GMA Network, the country's leading media company, continues its leadership in the digital space. According to data from global analytics company Tubular Labs, GMA has secured the No. 20 spot in the Tubular Leadership Worldwide Ranking for July 2025.

Driven by its consistently strong performance across various digital platforms, the Network has retained its position as the highest-ranking media company in the Entertainment and Media category in Southeast Asia.

In July, GMA Network's official social media properties tallied a combined total of 5.6 billion video views: 2.9 billion on Facebook, 1.5 billion on TikTok, 1.0 billion on YouTube, and 198 million on Instagram.

GMANetwork.com also topped the Local News and Media Publisher category, according to data from Similarweb Top Websites Country Rank. It surpassed Inquirer.net, ABS-CBN, Philstar.com, and Rappler.

As GMA Network turns 75, its latest digital success reaffirms its leadership in innovation and continued commitment to producing content that captivates and resonates with Filipinos and global audiences.