Fr. Tajonera: Taiwan remains an OFW haven

Despite news of tensions between China and Taiwan, the lives of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the latter country remain stable, making it a safe haven for Filipinos seeking work abroad.

In DAILY TRIBUNE’s digital show Usapang OFW on Tuesday, Maryknoll Missionary Priest in Taiwan, Fr. Joy Tajonera, said information from outside the country can often exaggerate situations.

He emphasized that daily life in Taiwan continues without significant disruptions, with the country remaining a popular destination for Filipinos, particularly domestic helpers, household service workers, and factory workers.

Fr. Tajonera said most Filipinos are drawn to Taiwan because of the high salaries, yet he acknowledged that while Taiwan’s labor laws guarantee foreign workers and locals equal treatment, a small minority may exploit the migrant labor.

“I would say 90 percent or even higher of the employers are good, but then there’s always the one percent, two percent, that will take advantage of the situation of migrants,” he said.

Recognizing such challenges, Fr. Tajonera highlighted the role of the Ugnayan Center he formed to provide support through advocacy, shelter, and spiritual guidance.

In operation for 24 years without relying on government subsidies, the centers work closely with Philippine government offices in Taiwan, including the Migrant Workers Office (MWO), the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and the Manila Economic and Cultural Office.

“I always refer my cases to the office now called MWO. I am very thankful the government has been very responsive when I make an appeal,” he said.

The center’s longstanding operations provide a safety net for OFWs, especially those facing health challenges or job insecurity, he added.

The center helps workers access Taiwan’s socialized healthcare system and offers temporary shelter and guidance for those who lose their jobs due to illness or other challenges.