Former NASA engineer shares spaceflight story with Aboitiz Future Leaders scholars

Citizen astronaut and former NASA aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe inspired the next generation of Filipino leaders as she shared her remarkable journey during an event hosted by the Aboitiz Foundation at the Asian Institute of Management (AIM).

The dialogue gathered Aboitiz Foundation’s Future Leaders scholars, who heard Bowe recount her path from community college in Michigan to working at NASA, founding successful tech ventures, and most recently, traveling to space.

Bowe made history in April 2025 as part of the first all-female crew launched into space aboard Blue Origin’s spacecraft, alongside Amanda Nguyen, the first Vietnamese and Southeast Asian woman in space, and pop icon Katy Perry.

Welcoming Bowe, Aboitiz Foundation President Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar highlighted the importance of exposing scholars to transformative figures.

“At the Aboitiz Group, we are proud to be the Philippines’ first techglomerate, combining our strong legacy in business with the speed and creativity of technology. Our goal is to continue to harness innovation, not just for progress, but also, very importantly, for social good,” she said.

Bowe, who spent six years at NASA before founding STEMBoard and later creating LINGO, a coding kit for young learners, urged the scholars to pursue ambitious dreams and consider the barriers faced by those around them.

“Whether you realize it or not, you are the hope and you are the dream of someone in your family. And as you think about the future of not only your family but this country, I would invite you to explore the things that hold the people around you back from reaching their goals and reaching their dreams,” she told them.

Reflecting on her flight, Bowe described how seeing Earth from space reshaped her perspective: “You cannot get in that rocket and come out unchanged... There’s absolutely nothing like seeing our Earth rotate. And the air, and the sky. Everything is moving. And you realize that you’re really a miracle after all.”

The event forms part of the Aboitiz Foundation’s ongoing education initiatives. In May 2025, the Foundation signed a landmark agreement with Fulbright Philippines to expand opportunities for Filipino scholars in STEM, advanced education, training, and research in the United States.

Through such partnerships, the Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to preparing Filipino youth to lead with purpose, drive meaningful change, and contribute to nation-building.