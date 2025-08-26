Flavors of Cagayan: Tuguegarao’s beloved tables, timeless recipes

Feast of heritage

Just minutes from Tuguegarao Domestic Airport, Lokal Restaurant has built its reputation as a dining haven that champions all things Cagayano. For seven years, its open-air space has welcomed both locals and tourists eager to taste heritage on a plate.

Founded by Eric Lim, Lokal was envisioned as a one-stop shop where visitors could savor and bring home the flavors of the valley. The mission is simple yet powerful: Support Lokal, eat Lokal. This mantra has guided the restaurant in curating a menu that keeps traditional recipes alive while making them accessible to new generations.

The crown jewel of Lokal’s kitchen is the sinanta, a dish that embodies Tuguegarao’s identity. Unlike the ever-famous batil patung, sinanta was once reserved for blessings and special occasions. Its uniqueness lies in the fusion of two noodles — Tuguegarao miki and bihun — bathed in a broth flavored with ala (river clams), chicken and annatto. With its rich, orange hue and comforting warmth, sinanta is more than soup; it is a celebration of home.

Beyond sinanta, Lokal serves up fried hito, crunchy chicharong bulaklak, sarabasab and sinigang na salmon — all nods to the bounty of the valley’s rivers and fields. To complete the experience, Lokal doubles as a pasalubong center, offering everything from longganisa to kakanin, ensuring guests never leave without a taste of Cagayan to share.

From family farm to pilgrims’ haven

In Piat, Cagayan, the story of La Paloma Restaurant begins not with a menu but with the land itself. What started as a family farm in 1995 has grown into a beloved stopover for pilgrims on their way to the Our Lady of Piat Basilica.

The discovery of spring water on the property inspired the creation of a fishpond, birthing what would become the restaurant’s signature: paluto-style tilapia. Freshly harvested tilapia, priced per kilo, can be grilled, fried, or cooked to the diner’s preference. Pilgrims and travelers alike savor this farm-to-table experience, often alongside picnic spreads of their own — made possible by the restaurant’s flexible table rentals.

At the height of pilgrimage season, especially during the Feast of Our Lady of Piat in January, La Paloma transforms into more than a rest stop. It becomes a gathering space of faith, food and community. Its resilience during the pandemic — sustained by loyal patrons and its open-air setting — underscored its role as both sanctuary and sustenance. Today, La Paloma remains inseparable from the Piat journey, a reminder that nourishment comes in many forms.