FIBA suspends players, fines Argentina, Dominican Republic after brawl

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has imposed sanctions following the brawl that broke out during the FIBA AmeriCup 2025 game between Argentina and the Dominican Republic in Managua, Nicaragua, on August 24.

"Following the incidents that occurred after the final whistle of the FIBA AmeriCup 2025 game between Argentina and Dominican Republic on August 24, 2025, in Managua, Nicaragua, the FIBA Disciplinary Panel imposed the following sanctions in accordance with the FIBA Regulations," FIBA said in its statement.

The commotion erupted right after the final buzzer, when the Dominican Republic edged Argentina, 84-83. Almost all players from both teams were seen exchanging punches in a heated scuffle.

FIBA handed the following penalties:

Dominican Republic players David Jones, Juan Guerrero, and Juan Suero were suspended for one official game. Angel Delgado was suspended for one FIBA official game, with a probationary period of three years.

Argentina players Gonzalo Bressan, Francisco Caffaro, and Juan Vaulet were suspended for one official game. Argentine coach Pablo Prigioni was fined CHF 2,000.

Both national federations received monetary fines of CHF 20,000 ($24,000), with CHF 10,000 ($12,000) of the amount suspended under a probationary period of three years.

The brawl quickly spread across social media, with netizens sharing reactions and drawing parallels to the infamous Australia-Philippines brawl in 2018 at the Philippine Arena, which also led to heavy sanctions for both teams.