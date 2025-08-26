Farmers in Zambales receive hands-on soil analysis training

Castillejos, Zambales – Twenty-five farmers from the Balaybay Farmers Association participated in hands-on training on soil analysis at the Soils Laboratory in Castillejos on 20 August 2025.

Led by the Department of Agriculture–Regional Field Office III (DA-RFO 3), the training focused on the use of Soil Test Kits, Fertilizer Recommendations, and Composting with Compost Fungus Activator.

In addition to technical training, participants received orientation on Gender and Development laws to promote equal and active participation of both women and men in the agricultural sector.

The program aims to enhance farmers’ capacity to analyze soil and apply organic technologies, which are expected to increase harvest yields, reduce planting costs, and support a safer environment.

This marks the first activity in a series of trainings to be conducted across various municipalities in Central Luzon.