Emma Corrin is the face of Miu Miu’s rebellious new scent

Miu Miu Beauty begins a new chapter with the debut of Miutine, its first fragrance under the L'Oréal license.

Far from being simply another perfume, Miutine is a message designed for a generation that values self-expression over convention. At the heart of the campaign is English actor Emma Corrin, whose magnetic presence and boundary-pushing style perfectly capture the spirit of the scent.

With Miutine, Miu Miu doesn’t simply create a fragrance — it coins a new word, a new language of perfume for Gen Z, where scent becomes an attitude, not an accessory. The name itself riffs on mutine, the French term for insurrection, expressing independence and lighthearted defiance.

It’s no coincidence that Corrin fronts this debut. Their eccentric elegance and brazen approach to beauty echo Miu Miu’s own rebellious femininity. Corrin, known for openly preferring skincare procedures such as the Lyma laser and basic at-home facials over layers of cosmetics, epitomizes honesty in an era when beauty is being redefined.

To them, Miutine is “a playful rebellion,” a scent that turns individuality and rule-breaking into something intimate, rather than performative. “For me, Miutine isn’t about drama on a cliffside — it’s about the intimacy of conversation, the quiet confidence that defines modern femininity,” Corrin explains.

Dominique Ropion, master perfumer, created the fragrance, which deviates from the gourmand playbook on purpose. Instead of going for sugary sweetness, he bases Miutine on wild French Mara des Bois strawberries, blending the surprising fruit with bourbon vanilla, patchouli, and a hint of jasmine.

The end result is a perfume that unfolds on the skin, beginning lighthearted and sparkly and gradually becoming rich, sensual, and deeply resonant. This contrast, youthful yet decadent, is trademark Miu Miu, echoing the label's ability to turn fashion stereotypes on their head.

Miutine is encased in a chestnut-colored bottle, with a silhouette accented by Miu Miu's distinctive matelassé quilting — a design code brought over from the brand's leather items. A black-and-white label wraps around the flacon's neck, combining playfulness and precision.

Yet, the soul of Miutine lies beyond the bottle. “We want Miutine to define a generation’s liberating irreverence,” says Ladan Lari, Miu Miu Beauty’s global general manager. In that sense, Miutine becomes more than perfume — it’s an identity marker. The Miutine girl isn’t a marketing archetype but a spirit: insouciant, curious, and unapologetically unpolished. And with Emma Corrin as its muse, that vision doesn’t just feel aspirational — it feels inevitable.