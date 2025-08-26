E-commerce platforms told: Block illegal beep cards

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) will formally order e-commerce platforms to remove listings and block groups illegally reselling beep cards, warning that both sellers and the platforms could face legal action.

At a media briefing on Tuesday, Secretary Vince Dizon said the agency will send formal letters to Lazada, Shopee, TikTok, Carousell and Facebook Marketplace to target and remove abusive sellers, signaling a crackdown on online hoarding and price-gouging.

“If they don’t shut down, I will also file charges against these platforms because they are condoning illegal activities online,” Dizon said.

Likewise, Dizon clarified that the beep card administration is not issuing additional “beep charms.”

In partnership with the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group, the DoTr plans to install CCTV cameras at train stations near beep card outlets to catch hoarders.

Dizon also assured commuters that there is no shortage of beep cards following the delivery of 300,000 units to all train lines in the metro.