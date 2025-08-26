DPWH chief inspects Kennon Road a day after Marcos visit

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel Bonoan, along with other agency officials, conducted an inspection of multiple projects on Kennon Road in Tuba, Benguet, on 25 August 2025.

The visit came a day after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. inspected the same projects.

The inspection centered on the rock shed at Camp 6 and its approach. Bonoan personally walked through the rock shed and descended to the Bued River to assess the extent of the damage. He said the rock shed itself remains structurally sound and continues to protect commuters from falling debris.

According to Bonoan, the primary concern lies in the damaged approach road, which was hit by falling rocks during tropical cyclones in July. He has directed DPWH-Cordillera officials to submit reports and proposals for immediate repair.

Bonoan also committed to submitting a detailed report to President Marcos on the condition of the rock shed and the history of its construction.

DPWH-Cordillera officials explained that during the president’s earlier visit, it was noted that the original plan for the rock shed was a 248-meter structure. However, only P264 million was approved, which covered only 100 meters. Construction began in July 2023 and was completed in April 2025.

Engineer Francis Cuyop, owner of 3K Rock Engineering, the contractor of the rock shed, clarified that the shed itself is intact. He explained that the damage occurred in the crib wall used for slope protection below the structure. The crib wall, he added, is an old component built 25 years ago and was not included in the recent project.

Cuyop further said videos show a large boulder struck the rock shed but failed to damage it, underscoring its durability. “The crib wall was what gave way,” he emphasized.

Joining Bonuan during the inspection were DPWH Undersecretary Eugenio Pipo Jr. and DPWH-Cordillera Regional Director Khadaffy Tanggol.