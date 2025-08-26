DMW orders compliance with wage hike for Filipino domestic helpers

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced that employers of Filipino domestic helpers will be required to comply with the recently signed wage hike, with contracts screened to ensure enforcement.

In a statement on Tuesday, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the DMW, through its regulatory authority, operates a complaint system and can sanction those who fail to comply.

Cacdac noted that the wage increase from USD 400 to USD 500 will first apply to newly deployed workers, while those already employed overseas may expect the adjustment upon contract renewal.

He explained that the rate was set by the Philippine government since most host countries do not impose a minimum wage for domestic workers. The amount serves as a floor and may still go higher.

The wage hike, which followed a six-month consultation period with stakeholders, is part of the eight-point reform agenda under DMW’s Labor Advisory No. 25 signed last Friday. Recruitment agencies have been given 60 days to comply with the new regulations.

The USD 400 wage for domestic workers had remained unchanged since 2006.

Cacdac said most host countries have agreed to the increase but talks with others are still underway.

“Tonight, I will be going to Jordan to meet with the Jordanian authorities. In the coming months in the Middle East, I also have visits in the UAE to speak with my counterparts there,” he said.

Other reforms under the eight-point agenda include annual medical check-ups and hospitalization or treatment for domestic workers, which will initially be implemented on a voluntary basis, mandatory video conferencing with employers, and the rollout of a digital welfare monitoring system called Kumusta Kabayan?