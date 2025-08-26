Digital space vigilance sought

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. warned the public to be vigilant against the risks of an increasingly digital world, including sophisticated scams and threats to employment and privacy.

In his remarks at the Manila Tech Summit 2025, Marcos said that while technology offers opportunities, it also presents challenges, citing that fraudulent schemes have become more sophisticated due to artificial intelligence (AI), and he underscored the need to strengthen the nation’s defenses against these threats.

“This is why we must also strengthen our defenses, manage risks, [and] block malicious attempts before they harm our people,” he said.

Marcos highlighted several government measures aimed at protecting the public, including the Anti-Financial Account Summary Scamming Act, the creation of an e-commerce Bureau, and the implementation of the Subscriber Identity Module Registration Act.

The President also addressed the issue of online gambling, which he said preys on the vulnerabilities of Filipinos.

He said the government is taking initial measures, such as suspending in-app gambling access on mobile payment apps, to protect citizens and preserve the integrity of the financial system.

Marcos said technological innovation will enable the government to improve service delivery and promote efficiency and transparency. He assured attendees that the necessary infrastructure and policies would be implemented to keep pace with the changing world.

“We envision a Philippines where every Filipino can reach their full potential and where new technologies open wider possibilities for all,” he said.