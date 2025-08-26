Destination: Batanes

SPOTTED
Patsy Abad
I am the executive director of the Jorge Aurora and Pacita Abad Memorial Foundation Inc., which runs the non-profit hotel Fundacion Pacita — a 13-room bed and breakfast in Basco, Batanes.
Best Place to Hang out:
The balcony at home with the view of the Pacific Ocean.
Best Place to EAT:
Cafe du Tukon — a farm-to-table restaurant that incorporates Ivatan ingredients and cooking techniques into its menu; sourcing from its own farm and other neighboring communities to celebrate Batanes’ seasonality.
Best Place to stay:
Fundacion Pacita — the former hilltop home and studio of artist Pacita Abad, where each room is uniquely adorned with local designs and artworks by Batanes artists.
Best place to shop:
Get the freshest catch from the fishermen along Abad Street and if you are lucky, you might find tuna and mahi-mahi.