SUBSCRIBE NOW
SUBSCRIBE NOW
LIFE

Destination: Batanes

Destination: Batanes
Published on

SPOTTED

Patsy Abad

I am the executive director of the Jorge Aurora and Pacita Abad Memorial Foundation Inc., which runs the non-profit hotel Fundacion Pacita — a 13-room bed and breakfast in Basco, Batanes.

Best Place to Hang out:

The balcony at home with the view of the Pacific Ocean.

Best Place to EAT:

Cafe du Tukon — a farm-to-table restaurant that incorporates Ivatan ingredients and cooking techniques into its menu; sourcing from its own farm and other neighboring communities to celebrate Batanes’ seasonality.

Best Place to stay:

Fundacion Pacita — the former hilltop home and studio of artist Pacita Abad, where each room is uniquely adorned with local designs and artworks by Batanes artists.

Best place to shop:

Get the freshest catch from the fishermen along Abad Street and if you are lucky, you might find tuna and mahi-mahi.

Patsy Abad
Fundacion Pacita Batanes
Pacita Abad legacy

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph