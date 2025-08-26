Dessa reminds organizers: Talent fee confidentiality is a matter of respect

Seasoned performer and recording artist Dessa has spoken up on social media about an issue often overlooked in the entertainment industry — the confidentiality of artists’ talent fees.

In a candid post, Dessa addressed organizers, producers, and promoters, emphasizing that an artist’s professional rate should be treated with discretion and respect.

“Ang talent fees ng mga artists ay dapat confidential. Kung nakuha nyo ng mura ang artista, malamang may rason so magpasalamat nalang kayo at nabigyan kayo ng discount. Kabastusan po ang magkalat ng TF ng artists, respeto nalang po yun sa kanila,” she wrote.

She also pointed out how unfair it is to compare past and present rates. “Hindi po kailangan mag-compare na keso nakuha ko lang yan dati ng piso bakit tatlong piso na siya ngayon. It’s 2025 already at wala nang mura. Malamang nung nakuha nyo sila before, mura pa ang bigas.”

The realities behind every performance

Dessa reminded the public that artists shoulder many expenses beyond the stage. From transportation to makeup and living costs, talent fees are not just about payment for performance but also about sustaining livelihoods.

“Remember, gumagastos po ang artists sa gas, make up, transpo at kung ano ano pa at may mga bills po silang binabayaran. In other words, may mga responsibilities sa buhay kaya nga rumaraket eh. So pakiusap po, pwede naman po tumawad pero wag po sagad sa buto.”

A call for professionalism

The singer also cautioned against taking advantage of personal relationships with artists, urging professionalism at all times. “Kung naging kaibigan nyo yung artist wag naman din po abusuhin. Be professional all the time sana.”

She ended her post with gratitude for those who treat performers fairly: “At sa mga maayos magbayad sa artista, salamat po at mabuhay kayo! Thank you for helping us.”

Dessa’s message strikes at the heart of ongoing conversations in the performing arts world — the value of creative labor and the need for fair, professional treatment of artists. In an industry where talent fees are too often disclosed or bargained insensitively, her post serves as both a reminder and a call to action: respect artists, respect their craft, and respect their worth.