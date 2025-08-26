Dengue cases up 2%

According to the DOH, the figure is two percent higher than the 14,909 cases recorded from 6 to 19 July, the week before Typhoons Crising, Dante, and Emong.

The DOH assured the public it will remain on alert, especially as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned of possible rains in the coming days due to the southwest monsoon, or habagat.

The agency also reminded the public to keep their surroundings clean and to continue the practice of “search and destroy” by cleaning, draining, drying, and covering objects that can collect water and serve as breeding grounds for the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

Dengue fast lanes remain open in DOH hospitals to provide quick response to patients, the Health department said.

The DOH also urged the public to seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms such as fever lasting two days, rash, dizziness, vomiting, or body, muscle, and eye pain.