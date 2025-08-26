DCPO unveils ‘Eye in the Sky’ patrol

DAVAO CITY — The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) launched a new air surveillance program on Tuesday that will use drones to monitor incidents and support ground patrols.

The “Eye in the Sky Patrol” was unveiled by acting director Col. Mannan C. Muarip, who said the program will initially use 24 drones and be operated by 62 trained pilots.

“We already have CCTVs, but now we have drones to patrol us from above in designated areas,” Muarip said. “It will back up our patrollers and provide a faster response to untoward situations.”

Muarip said the program will not only expand the police force’s operational reach but also increase its ability to safeguard lives and maintain peace in the city.

In a statement, PRO director Brig. Gen. Joseph R. Arguelles said modern policing demands modern tools. He added that the use of drone technology will allow police to act with greater precision, efficiency, and professionalism.

Also in attendance were First District Councilor Luna Maria Dominique S. Acosta, Col. Rodrigo Marinas Jr. and P/Lt. Angel Sumagaysay.