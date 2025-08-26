SUBSCRIBE NOW
Davao solon launches seniors’ ‘Barangay Zumba’

Photo courtesy of PNA
Published on

DAVAO CITY — First District Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte will launch a community-based fitness program for senior citizens on 1 September in Barangay Catalunan Grande.

The program, called “Zumba Ehersisyo sa Barangay District Uno,” aims to create a culture of wellness and inspire younger generations to embrace fitness, Duterte said in a statement. The program’s theme is “Enhancing Wellness: A Comprehensive Fitness and Awareness Initiative for Senior Citizens and Davaoeños.”

About 100 senior citizens are expected to participate in the inaugural 30-minute Zumba session, which will begin at 5 a.m.

The program will be brought to the district’s 53 other barangays in the coming weeks, according to Duterte.

