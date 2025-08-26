Danao City on warpath vs corruption

The City of Danao in the province of Cebu is fully supporting the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) Cebu chapter’s initiative against corruption.

Danao City Mayor Ramon Durano III said the city remains committed to the principles of good governance, upholding transparency and ensuring accountability.

To recall, the city received the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s Seal of Good Governance in 2022 and 2024, and its accounting office was recognized as the country’s most outstanding.

Durano said Danao shares the concerns of other mayors and is backing the call by Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro for an audit of all flood control projects in the province.

Mayors of other Cebu cities, including Maria Cielo Martinez of Bogo, Gerard Anthony Gullas of Talisay, Valdemar Chiong of Naga, Patrick Barcenas of Carcar and Marjorie Perales of Toledo, have also expressed support for the anti-corruption initiative.