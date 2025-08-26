SUBSCRIBE NOW
SUBSCRIBE NOW
LIFE

Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Wednesday (27 August 2025)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

Love: You are not obliged to respond to someone who disappeared, suddenly came back, then will disappear again.

Health: Eat soup and drink ginger tea.

Career: Fix late submissions, karma might return.

Wealth: Avoid lending money even if it is “just to buy medicine.”

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 5

Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet. Cleanse your room if there is a smell or sound you cannot explain.

OX

Love: You do not need to force yourself on someone who is clearly moving away.

Health: Rest if you are tired, do not force your body.

Career: Avoid conflict in the office, quiet work wins.

Wealth: Do not buy items that carry secondhand energy.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 7

Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet.

TIGER

Love: If you have doubts, do not ignore them.

Health: Eat sour soup or vegetable-based soup.

Career: Work quietly. Do not broadcast your plans.

Wealth: Avoid financial sharing even with friends.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 2

Advice: Wear a silver hematite bracelet. Cleanse the room if you feel coldness even without an aircon.

RABBIT
Love: Do not reply to the “how are you?” of someone who ghosted you.

Health: Eat boiled egg and fruits.

Career: Avoid joining other people’s issues, you might get caught in it.

Wealth: Reduce expenses on comfort spending.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 9

Advice: Wear a green aventurine bracelet.

DRAGON
Love: Someone who cannot keep their word should not be given your heart.

Health: Eat hot rice, avoid cold drinks.

Career: There is a new opportunity, but delay it for now.

Wealth: Do not buy stocks or crypto this month.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 1

Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet. Cleanse the altar using incense and a bell.

SNAKE

Love: Do not be too kind to someone who only comes to you when they need something.

Health: Drink tea after meals.

Career: Fix your schedule, do not overbook yourself.

Wealth: Do not spend the blessing you received, set it aside first.

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Violet

Number: 3

Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet. Cleanse the whole house if problems keep coming one after another.

HORSE

Love: Not all romantic excitement is real, it might only be a distraction.

Health: Warm up your body every night.

Career: Leave quietly if the environment is no longer healthy.

Wealth: Reduce even small expenses.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 8

Advice: Wear an evil eye bracelet.

GOAT

Love: Avoid sudden affection, the person might just need something.

Health: Eat hot and home-cooked food.

Career: Do not delay tasks, clear them before the weekend.

Wealth: Prepare a coin pouch with salt, rice, and prayer.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 4

Advice: Wear a red jasper bracelet. Cleanse the corner of the house that is often disturbed.

MONKEY

Love: Do not force conversations that the other person does not want to open.

Health: Eat fruits, especially citrus.

Career: Avoid overtime, do not abuse yourself.

Wealth: Do not let anyone hold your ATM card.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Tan

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet. Clean the bathroom and the room of a child or elder.

ROOSTER

Love: Maybe the person is not cold, maybe they simply do not have intentions.

Health: Eat soup or boiled vegetable broth.

Career: Avoid hard selling, soft presence works better today.

Wealth: Do not join groups with pooled money or donations.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Cream

Number: 7

Advice: Wear a mantra-carved bracelet.

DOG

Love: You are not a rescue mission. Your heart also needs to be safe.

Health: Warm up your body and avoid sudden cold.

Career: Log your tasks, someone might ask suddenly.

Wealth: Avoid promos that you do not need.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 5

Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet. Reorganize your room whenever there are constant delays or tension.

PIG

Love: Not everything said is true. Pay more attention to actions.

Health: Drink ginger tea to strengthen your body.

Career: Fix your file folders, spiritual clutter attracts bad vibes.

Wealth: Do not say “I am lucky today,” bad luck might hear it.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 9

Advice: Wear a pyrite bracelet. Cleanse the whole house with incense, prayer, and a bell.

feng shui Horoscope

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph