Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Love: You are not obliged to respond to someone who disappeared, suddenly came back, then will disappear again.

Health: Eat soup and drink ginger tea.

Career: Fix late submissions, karma might return.

Wealth: Avoid lending money even if it is “just to buy medicine.”

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 5

Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet. Cleanse your room if there is a smell or sound you cannot explain.