Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Love: You are not obliged to respond to someone who disappeared, suddenly came back, then will disappear again.
Health: Eat soup and drink ginger tea.
Career: Fix late submissions, karma might return.
Wealth: Avoid lending money even if it is “just to buy medicine.”
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 5
Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet. Cleanse your room if there is a smell or sound you cannot explain.
OX
Love: You do not need to force yourself on someone who is clearly moving away.
Health: Rest if you are tired, do not force your body.
Career: Avoid conflict in the office, quiet work wins.
Wealth: Do not buy items that carry secondhand energy.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 7
Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet.
TIGER
Love: If you have doubts, do not ignore them.
Health: Eat sour soup or vegetable-based soup.
Career: Work quietly. Do not broadcast your plans.
Wealth: Avoid financial sharing even with friends.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 2
Advice: Wear a silver hematite bracelet. Cleanse the room if you feel coldness even without an aircon.
RABBIT
Love: Do not reply to the “how are you?” of someone who ghosted you.
Health: Eat boiled egg and fruits.
Career: Avoid joining other people’s issues, you might get caught in it.
Wealth: Reduce expenses on comfort spending.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 9
Advice: Wear a green aventurine bracelet.
DRAGON
Love: Someone who cannot keep their word should not be given your heart.
Health: Eat hot rice, avoid cold drinks.
Career: There is a new opportunity, but delay it for now.
Wealth: Do not buy stocks or crypto this month.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 1
Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet. Cleanse the altar using incense and a bell.
SNAKE
Love: Do not be too kind to someone who only comes to you when they need something.
Health: Drink tea after meals.
Career: Fix your schedule, do not overbook yourself.
Wealth: Do not spend the blessing you received, set it aside first.
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Violet
Number: 3
Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet. Cleanse the whole house if problems keep coming one after another.
HORSE
Love: Not all romantic excitement is real, it might only be a distraction.
Health: Warm up your body every night.
Career: Leave quietly if the environment is no longer healthy.
Wealth: Reduce even small expenses.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 8
Advice: Wear an evil eye bracelet.
GOAT
Love: Avoid sudden affection, the person might just need something.
Health: Eat hot and home-cooked food.
Career: Do not delay tasks, clear them before the weekend.
Wealth: Prepare a coin pouch with salt, rice, and prayer.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 4
Advice: Wear a red jasper bracelet. Cleanse the corner of the house that is often disturbed.
MONKEY
Love: Do not force conversations that the other person does not want to open.
Health: Eat fruits, especially citrus.
Career: Avoid overtime, do not abuse yourself.
Wealth: Do not let anyone hold your ATM card.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Tan
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet. Clean the bathroom and the room of a child or elder.
ROOSTER
Love: Maybe the person is not cold, maybe they simply do not have intentions.
Health: Eat soup or boiled vegetable broth.
Career: Avoid hard selling, soft presence works better today.
Wealth: Do not join groups with pooled money or donations.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Cream
Number: 7
Advice: Wear a mantra-carved bracelet.
DOG
Love: You are not a rescue mission. Your heart also needs to be safe.
Health: Warm up your body and avoid sudden cold.
Career: Log your tasks, someone might ask suddenly.
Wealth: Avoid promos that you do not need.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 5
Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet. Reorganize your room whenever there are constant delays or tension.
PIG
Love: Not everything said is true. Pay more attention to actions.
Health: Drink ginger tea to strengthen your body.
Career: Fix your file folders, spiritual clutter attracts bad vibes.
Wealth: Do not say “I am lucky today,” bad luck might hear it.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 9
Advice: Wear a pyrite bracelet. Cleanse the whole house with incense, prayer, and a bell.