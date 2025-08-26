Cook smarter, live happier

SM Makati is turning up the heat this August as it partners with Tefal, the iconic French cookware brand, for a month-long showcase that celebrates innovation, design, and the joy of home cooking. For decades, Tefal has revolutionized kitchens around the world with its pioneering non-stick technology, ergonomic design and commitment to durability. Now, Filipino shoppers can experience the brand’s unique approach to “Smarter Together” living where cooking becomes more effortless, creative and enjoyable.
French ingenuity in Filipino kitchens
Tefal was born in France with a simple yet powerful idea: make everyday cooking easier by preventing food from sticking to the pan. That breakthrough in non-stick cookware not only changed how families prepared meals but also set the standard for convenience and innovation in modern kitchens. Today, the brand has grown into a household name across continents, trusted for its balance of quality, style and practicality.
Filipino households, from seasoned home cooks to first-time apartment dwellers, can benefit from tools that combine form and function. With sleek, modern designs and intuitive features, Tefal cookware allows anyone to prepare dishes with confidence, whether it’s a quick weekday stir-fry or a special Sunday feast.
Discover the Tefal experience
SM Makati transforms into an immersive cooking destination where shoppers can explore Tefal’s standout collections. Colorful and versatile ranges such as the One Pick Pot Pan, So Matcha, Cook & Shine, and Ingenio will be on display, each designed to elevate the cooking experience. Visitors can also learn firsthand how Tefal’s technology ensures even heat distribution, energy efficiency, and healthier meals with less oil.
Tefal offers promotions throughout August. Shoppers can enjoy up to 40 percent off selected items, including 20 percent discounts on kitchen tools, 30 percent off purchases from the color collections, and 40 percent off Delibake bakeware. Special rewards await as well: every cookware purchase comes with a complimentary Delibake item, while a minimum spend of P3,500 earns a free loaf pan. Customers also get a chance to play the Tefal Pachinko game for exciting prizes.