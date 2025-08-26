Conned actor lauds swift Napolcom action

Actor-singer Ronnie Liang has commended the National Police Commission (Napolcom) for acting on a complaint filed by five police officers against their superior, whom they accuse of accepting bribes from an alleged scammer.

Liang, who said he was also a victim of the same scammer, told Napolcom vice chairperson Rafael Vicente Calinisan that he had filed a syndicated estafa complaint against the suspect, J.J. Café Javier, and his accomplices.

According to Liang, Javier is a known investment scammer who also sells fake government positions and contracts and poses as a palace official.

The complaint against the police official, Police Col. Rommel Casanova Estolano, was filed by Police Master Sgt. Aladin Orale, Police Master Sgt. Ronnie Vergoles, Police Staff Sgt. Krizzia Barola and Police Officer First Class Arnel Fontillas Jr.

They accused Estolano, chief of the Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group’s Special Operations Division, of grave misconduct, dishonesty and conduct unbecoming of a police officer.

The officers allege that Estolano accepted bribes to protect Javier, a high-profile detainee. The officers said they had arrested Javier on 13 June in Parañaque City after stopping his SUV, which had no rear license plate.