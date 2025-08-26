CIDG arrests BIFF member in Cotabato

Kadayangan, Cotabato – The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has arrested a member of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) at Purok 3, Barangay Malingao in Kadayangan on 21 August 2025.

According to the CIDG, the arrest was conducted by the CIDG Maguindanao Provincial Field Unit in coordination with the PNP Special Action Force, Mindanao Area Police Intelligence Office (MAPIO), Regional Mobile Force Battalion 12 and 14-A, and other territorial police units.

The suspect, identified as Maro, faces warrants for murder (no bail recommended) and attempted murder (P120,000 recommended bail) issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 28, Midsayap, North Cotabato, on 7 October 2019, and 22 January 2020, respectively.

The CIDG said Maro, a 29-year-old, is an alleged member of the BIFF Bungos Faction under Commander Motorola and is listed as the number 9 Regional Level Most Wanted Person by Police Regional Office 12.

Authorities said Maro and 11 other members of the BIFF Bungos Faction allegedly attacked Tiyo Takuranga Egap, a prominent community elder, inflicting multiple hack wounds that led to his death. The attack occurred in Barangay Tumbras, Midsayap, North Cotabato, on April 30, 2019. The assailants were reportedly armed with firearms and bladed weapons.

During the arrest, Maro was found in possession of a .45-caliber pistol, one steel magazine, six rounds of live ammunition, four Android smartphones, and three keypad cellphones, among other items.