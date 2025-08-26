Cabreros appointed as new Civil Defense Administrator

The Department of National Defense (DND) on Tuesday announced the appointment of a new Civil Defense Administrator.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. presided over the ceremony and administered the oath of office to Undersecretary Cabreros, who succeeds Assistant Secretary Bernardo Rafaelito R. Alejandro IV, the former Officer-in-Charge and concurrent Deputy Administrator for Administration.

In his remarks, Teodoro expressed strong confidence in Cabreros’ leadership and expertise, citing his vital role in advancing the country’s civil defense and disaster risk reduction programs.

Prior to his appointment, Cabreros served as Director of the Rehabilitation and Recovery Management Service within the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), where he played a key role in coordinating post-disaster recovery initiatives nationwide.

The OCD is the primary agency tasked with overseeing the implementation of disaster risk reduction and management (DRRM) policies and programs. It supports the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) in strengthening community resilience and minimizing the impact of natural and man-made hazards.